DGAP-DD Rheinmetall AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.03.2021 / 13:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jörg
Last name(s): Grotendorst

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction
Share allocation as part of Management board remuneration

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
83.69 EUR 64524.99 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
83.6900 EUR 64524.9900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


26.03.2021
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
