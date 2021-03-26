CrowdStrike to Host Investor Briefing

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced that it will host a briefing for investors on April 8, 2021. During the session, George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Burt Podbere, chief financial officer, will provide a brief overview on CrowdStrike’s vision and opportunity, as well as deeper insights into the business.

CrowdStrike Investor Briefing

Location: Virtual

Date: Thursday, April 8, 2021

Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. PT

A live webcast and replay of the briefing will be accessible from the investor relations section of CrowdStrike’s website ir.crowdstrike.com.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

