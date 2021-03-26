 
CrowdStrike to Host Investor Briefing

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced that it will host a briefing for investors on April 8, 2021. During the session, George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Burt Podbere, chief financial officer, will provide a brief overview on CrowdStrike’s vision and opportunity, as well as deeper insights into the business.

Event:

CrowdStrike Investor Briefing

Location:

Virtual

Date:

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Presentation Time:

1:00 p.m. PT

A live webcast and replay of the briefing will be accessible from the investor relations section of CrowdStrike’s website ir.crowdstrike.com.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

2021 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc.

24.03.21
CrowdStrike Named a Leader in Managed Detection and Response
23.03.21
CrowdStrike Named a Leader in External Threat Intelligence Services
16.03.21
CrowdStrike Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
06.03.21
2 Wachstumsaktien, die dein Investment verdoppeln könnten
05.03.21
CrowdStrike Completes Acquisition of Humio
04.03.21
CrowdStrike Delivers New Capabilities to Improve Security Operations and Accelerate Response to Modern Threats
25.02.21
4 Wachstumsaktien, die im Crash ein Kauf sind

