CrowdStrike to Host Investor Briefing
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced that it will host a briefing for investors on April 8, 2021. During the session, George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Burt Podbere, chief financial officer, will provide a brief overview on CrowdStrike’s vision and opportunity, as well as deeper insights into the business.
|
Event:
CrowdStrike Investor Briefing
Location:
Virtual
Date:
Thursday, April 8, 2021
Presentation Time:
1:00 p.m. PT
A live webcast and replay of the briefing will be accessible from the investor relations section of CrowdStrike’s website ir.crowdstrike.com.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.
2021 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005080/en/CrowdStrike Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare