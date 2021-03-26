 
Prudential Financial releases first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Summary Report

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) has released an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Summary Report, which highlights sustainable actions by the company related to its environmental footprint, diversity and inclusion, talent and governance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005088/en/

Our Commitment to Transparency: Representation Data (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report, published alongside Prudential’s 2020 Annual Report and Proxy Statement, includes newly released representation and pay equity data, which detail the composition of the company’s U.S. workforce by race, ethnicity and gender, as well as corresponding compensation metrics.

“This ESG Summary Report underscores the importance of a robust reporting framework to fulfill our company’s purpose of solving the financial challenges of our changing world,” said Margaret “Peggy” Foran, chief governance officer and corporate secretary for Prudential Financial. “Additional transparency provides investors, employees, customers and communities with the ability to even more clearly gauge Prudential’s progress toward our goal of being a sustainable and fully inclusive company.”

The ESG Summary Report includes enhanced disclosures around:

  • The status of the operational and investment targets set by Prudential’s Global Environmental Commitment.
  • The makeup of Prudential’s U.S. workforce by race, ethnicity and gender by job category, including both representation and pay equity data.
  • Actions associated with the company’s nine commitments to racial equity, which will serve as a baseline against which to measure the company’s progress going forward.
  • How the company is tying executive compensation to the achievement of inclusion and diversity performance targets.

Prudential’s ESG Summary Report was created as a supplement to other disclosures available on Prudential’s website, including the company’s annual Sustainability Report, published each June, which provides details about Prudential’s ESG strategy, framework and performance.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2020, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

