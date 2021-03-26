Ancora Issues Important Letter to Blucora Stockholders

As a reminder, Ancora is seeking to elect Frederick D. DiSanto, Cindy Schulze Flynn, Robert D. MacKinlay and Kimberly Smith Spacek to Blucora’s ten-member Board of Directors at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 21, 2021. Ancora urges Blucora’s stockholders and stakeholders to visit www.ABetterBlucora.com to obtain important information, including instructions for how to vote on the WHITE Proxy Card to elect our four-member slate.

Ancora Holdings, Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Ancora”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 3.4% of the outstanding common stock of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) (“Blucora” or the “Company”), today issued the below letter to stockholders regarding the Company’s ineffective strategy during the six-year directorship and 14-month executive tenure of Chief Executive Officer Chris Walters.

***

March 26, 2021

Fellow Stockholders,

Ancora Holdings, Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Ancora”) anticipates that you will soon begin to hear a great deal from Blucora, Inc. (“Blucora” or the “Company”) and its Board of Directors (the “Board”) about the viability of management’s new strategy. We expect Blucora’s high-priced external advisors will produce a presentation or whitepaper that lays out anticipated synergies and strategic targets that support the incumbents’ preferred path forward. Furthermore, we suspect the Company will paint a rosy picture of enduring value creation that is just over the horizon – all while wrongfully accusing Ancora of being a short-term investor and minimizing our director candidates’ strong, relevant expertise. We encourage you to see through this type of smokescreen and focus on the facts.

As this election contest plays out, it is becoming increasingly clear to us that the Board will do and say just about anything to keep Ancora’s minority slate of director candidates out of the boardroom. Since Ancora has no interest in delving into the proverbial gutter, we are refraining from opening up a debate right now about the incumbents’ scorched-earth tactics. We simply want stockholders to focus on whether our four director candidates have the professional qualifications to help this seemingly insular Board develop a credible long-term strategy and install a culture of accountability, incentivization and integrity.