ARHT Media's HoloPresence Technology & Virtual Global Stage (VGS) Solution Is Being Featured at EPITOME -The In-Person Young Entrepreneurship Conference In Singapore - Co-Founders of Twitch and Rotten Tomatoes Appear Via VGS

EPITOME brings together top leaders, experts, investors and entrepreneurs from across Asia and the globe for panel discussions and workshops geared towards inspiring and educating the next generation of entrepreneurs in Singapore. Open Circles, a community of global leaders: visionary entrepreneurs, social innovators, investors and creative pioneers, produces the conference in partnership with the National Youth Council of Singapore.

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that our HoloPresence TM technology and Virtual Global Stage TM presentation solution is being used to beam in speakers for EPITOME, an in-person conference for young entrepreneurs taking place between March 26 to 27, 2021 at *SCAPE, Singapore.

ARHT's Virtual Global StageTM is being used as a presentation environment to beam in Kevin Lin, Co-founder of Twitch and Patrick Lee, Co-founder of Rotten Tomatoes from Taiwan for select sessions. As well as we are debuting the HoloPodTM to the Asian market- our latest HoloPresenceTM Display which has been set up onsite for attendees to experience our technology first-hand.

"Being able to utilize ARHT Media's HoloPresenceTM technology has been a game-changer for us, especially during these challenging times, when travel is not so simple for some of our speakers," stated Joshua Yap, CEO of Open Circles. "We're thrilled to have ARHT as our HoloPresenceTM Partner. The technology is helping drive the future of remote presentations and will have a great impact during our speaker sessions."

As part of the demonstration, earlier today ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly beamed-in live from Toronto to Singapore to speak with Singapore’s Minister of State Mr. Alvin Tan so that he could experience what it would feel like to interact with a live hologram.

"We're very pleased to have been brought on board as the official HoloPresenceTM partner for EPITOME,” stated Larry O'Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media. “This is a wonderful initiative to inspire a healthy cohort of young entrepreneurs in Singapore, and it's great to be able to help Open Circles bring in important speakers who are being captured remotely in a more meaningful and engaging manner."