 
checkAd

ARHT Media's HoloPresence Technology & Virtual Global Stage (VGS) Solution Is Being Featured at EPITOME -The In-Person Young Entrepreneurship Conference In Singapore - Co-Founders of Twitch and Rotten Tomatoes Appear Via VGS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 13:31  |  33   |   |   

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that our HoloPresenceTM technology and Virtual Global StageTM presentation solution is being used to beam in speakers for EPITOME, an in-person conference for young entrepreneurs taking place between March 26 to 27, 2021 at *SCAPE, Singapore.

EPITOME brings together top leaders, experts, investors and entrepreneurs from across Asia and the globe for panel discussions and workshops geared towards inspiring and educating the next generation of entrepreneurs in Singapore. Open Circles, a community of global leaders: visionary entrepreneurs, social innovators, investors and creative pioneers, produces the conference in partnership with the National Youth Council of Singapore.

ARHT's Virtual Global StageTM is being used as a presentation environment to beam in Kevin Lin, Co-founder of Twitch and Patrick Lee, Co-founder of Rotten Tomatoes from Taiwan for select sessions. As well as we are debuting the HoloPodTM to the Asian market- our latest HoloPresenceTM Display which has been set up onsite for attendees to experience our technology first-hand.

"Being able to utilize ARHT Media's HoloPresenceTM technology has been a game-changer for us, especially during these challenging times, when travel is not so simple for some of our speakers," stated Joshua Yap, CEO of Open Circles. "We're thrilled to have ARHT as our HoloPresenceTM Partner. The technology is helping drive the future of remote presentations and will have a great impact during our speaker sessions."

As part of the demonstration, earlier today ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly beamed-in live from Toronto to Singapore to speak with Singapore’s Minister of State Mr. Alvin Tan so that he could experience what it would feel like to interact with a live hologram.

"We're very pleased to have been brought on board as the official HoloPresenceTM partner for EPITOME,” stated Larry O'Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media.  “This is a wonderful initiative to inspire a healthy cohort of young entrepreneurs in Singapore, and it's great to be able to help Open Circles bring in important speakers who are being captured remotely in a more meaningful and engaging manner."   

Seite 1 von 3
ARHT Media Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ARHT Media's HoloPresence Technology & Virtual Global Stage (VGS) Solution Is Being Featured at EPITOME -The In-Person Young Entrepreneurship Conference In Singapore - Co-Founders of Twitch and Rotten Tomatoes Appear Via VGS TORONTO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Correction: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Comments on the current blocking of the Suez Canal
Novo Nordisk A/S - Articles of Association
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Valoe Corporation’s Financial Statement Release 2020 
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
ARHT Announces Closing of Previously Announced Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of $7.9 million
10.03.21
ARHT Receives Receipt for Final Prospectus for Previously Announced Financing and Increases Offering Size
24.02.21
ARHT Media Recognized As Part Of The 2021 TSX Venture 50

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
113
Arht Media Inc. ----- ART --- Party Time Ich erwarte jetzt einen Anstieg zwischen 50 un