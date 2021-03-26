Gaia to Present at the Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on April 1, 2021

Gaia is scheduled to present at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, April 1, 2021, with virtual one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

BOULDER, Colo., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, will be presenting at the Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference, which is being held virtually on March 30–April 1, 2021.

The presentation will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at ir.gaia.com.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Lytham Partners representative or Gaia’s investor relations team at GAIA@gatewayir.com.

About Gaia

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its subscribers in 185 countries with approximately 8,000 titles. Over 85% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

