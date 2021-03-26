 
checkAd

Shareholders of Virginia National Bankshares Corporation and Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. Approve Merger

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 13:30  |  27   |   |   

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and WARRENTON, Va., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At separate shareholder meetings yesterday, shareholders of both Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX: VABK) (“Virginia National”), the parent holding company of Virginia National Bank (the “Bank”), and Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBSS) (“Fauquier”), the parent holding company of The Fauquier Bank, approved the previously announced merger of Fauquier into Virginia National (the “Merger”). The parties expect the Merger to be effective on April 1, 2021.

Based on financial information as of December 31, 2020, the combined company would have approximately $1.7 billion in assets, $1.5 billion in deposits, $1.2 billion in loans and $1.1 billion in assets under management.

About Virginia National

Virginia National, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has four banking offices in Charlottesville and one in Winchester, and offers loan, deposit and treasury management services in Richmond, Virginia. The Bank has entered into a lease for branch and office space in Richmond, Virginia and plans to open the office in the second quarter of 2021. Virginia National Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including fiduciary, trust and estate administration services under the name VNB Trust and Estate Services, and wealth and investment advisory services, including financial planning, under the name Sturman Wealth Advisors. Investment management services are also offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Virginia National. Virginia National’s stock trades on the OTC Markets Group’s OTCQX Market under the symbol “VABK.” Additional information about Virginia National is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

About Fauquier

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. and its principal subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank, had combined assets of $867.2 million and total shareholders' equity of $72.5 million at December 31, 2020. The Fauquier Bank is an independent community bank offering a full range of financial services, including internet banking, mobile banking, commercial, retail, insurance, wealth management, and financial planning services through eleven banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties in Virginia. Additional information about Fauquier is available at www.TFB.bank or by calling: (800) 638-3798.

Seite 1 von 3
Virginia National Bankshares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shareholders of Virginia National Bankshares Corporation and Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. Approve Merger CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and WARRENTON, Va., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - At separate shareholder meetings yesterday, shareholders of both Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX: VABK) (“Virginia National”), the parent holding company of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Correction: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Comments on the current blocking of the Suez Canal
Novo Nordisk A/S - Articles of Association
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Valoe Corporation’s Financial Statement Release 2020 
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces Cash Dividend