Cemtrex Provides Corporate Update on Product Pipeline and Business Operations

Brooklyn, NY, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, today provided a corporate update on its product shipment pipeline, business operations, financials and industry outlook in the first quarter and remainder of 2021.

Beginning in late March, Cemtrex will begin shipments of its new SmartDesk Connect, an advanced workstation that includes 4K UHD monitors, a sit-stand desk, ergonomic tabletop, with built-in wireless phone charger, all powered by a user’s laptop when connected to the SmartDesk.

The product is an evolution of the Company’s original SmartDesk, which is an advanced workstation that includes a powerful Windows 10 machine. This new SmartDesk Connect provides much of the same features but allows users to use their own laptop instead of a built-in PC. This allows the product to work with both Windows and MacOS. The SmartDesk Connect is available for purchase at $2,299, with shipping and installation included. Cemtrex expects to begin ramping its sales and marketing activities to promote the SmartDesk Connect throughout 2021.

Cemtrex’s first VR game, StarForceVR, is slated for release in the fourth quarter of 2021, which will be a first person shooter available on popular VR platforms. The game was inspired by the popular 12 book sci-fi series “StarForce”, by BV Larson, in which Earth is annexed by an alien empire and thrown into an interstellar war.

“With the ongoing transition to work-from-home for many workers and the need for enterprises to accommodate their returning workers, the SmartDesk Connect encompasses new capabilities for today’s enterprise and retail consumers,” said Cemtrex’s CEO, Saagar Govil. “We expect to see increasing demand as we market SmartDesk Connect’s features and functionalities.

“However, we have continued to see weakness in our Industrial segment due to COVID-19 in the first FY quarter of 2021 and into the current quarter. We are hopeful that as the economy is fully reopened, businesses will also return to normal. We also saw unexpected weakness in our Advanced Technologies segment for first FY quarter 2021 and through the current quarter also primarily attributable to COVID-19. In the last few weeks, we have seen business activity pick up due to many states relaxing COVID-19 related restrictions and are hopeful that the June quarter will be closer to pre-pandemic levels as vaccinations are more broadly disseminated.

