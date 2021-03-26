 
Love Hemp Group Highlighted As ‘Emerging CBD Powerhouse’ in New Research from Investment Bank Hannam & Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 13:30   

NEW YORK, NY, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Love Hemp Group (OTCQB: WRHLF) and its London-based, wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp Ltd., have been highlighted as an “emerging CBD powerhouse” in new research from Hannam & Partners, a leading independent investment bank providing specialist advice and access to capital with expertise in a number of sectors, including energy, natural resources, and financial services.

Read independent investment bank, Hannam & Partners’, comprehensive research report at https://megastockalert.com/wrhlf-report

In the report, Hannam & Partners (H&P) lays out its thorough research into Love Hemp, the UK’s leading CBD brand, offering its findings on a range of topics, including Love Hemp’s major growth despite COVID, an explosion of consumer interest in CBD, Love Hemp’s brand strength is the key to the company’s success and its core competitive advantage, retail sales leading the way in overall revenue growth for Love Hemp, and Love Hemp’s efforts to build a global brand.

H&P's research states that Love Hemp is “a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market” and that the company “has a strong and varied product line” with its more than 50 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics, topicals, and vapes.  H&P also cites Love Hemp’s new 15,000 square foot facility as a reason the investment bank believes the company is well-positioned to continue its incredible rate of growth and meet rising demand.

Read more in Hannam & Partners’ comprehensive research report at https://megastockalert.com/wrhlf-report

To learn more about Love Hemp Group visit: https://www.lovehempgroup.com or https://www.worldhighlife.uk

To learn more about Love Hemp’s products visit: https://www.love-hemp.com

For direct questions, call their toll-free number in North America: 1-888-616-9745

About Love Hemp Group

The Company, previously World High Life PLC, was incorporated on January 30, 2019, as an Investment Vehicle.  Originally intended to identify opportunities in the CBD and Medicinal Cannabis space, it quickly acquired Love Hemp Ltd., the UK's most recognizable CBD brand.  The listed company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group PLC as part of its evolving strategy to purely focus on supporting the “best in class” CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offerings.

