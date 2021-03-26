 
Claritas Announces Addition of Perenlei Enkhbaatar, M.D., Ph.D., FAHA to the Company’s Board of Directors

Dr. Enkhbaatar’s Appointment Further Expands the Company’s Expertise in Field of Nitric Oxide Therapeutics

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc.) (TSX VENTURE: KLY and OTC: KALTF) (the "Company" or "Claritas") today announced the addition of Perenlei Enkhbaatar, MD, PhD, FAHA as an independent member of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board of Directors”), effective immediately.

Dr. Enkhbaatar is an internationally renowned authority and leader on the biology and pathophysiology of nitric oxide and acute lung injury, and his appointment to the Board of Directors will further strengthen the Company position as a leader in the field of nitric oxide therapeutics.

Nitric oxide was named molecule of the year by Science magazine in 1992; over 130,000 peer reviewed articles have been published on the nitric oxide; and nitric oxide was the subject of a 1998 Nobel Prize in medicine.

“The addition of Dr. Enkhbaatar to the Company’s Board enhances and strengthens our focus on nitric oxide pharmaceuticals,” stated Robert Farrell, President and CEO. “We previously announced the addition of Dr. Salvatore Cuzzocrea to our Board. Both Dr. Enkhbaatar and Dr. Cuzzocrea are internationally renowned authorities and leaders on the biology and pathophysiology of nitric oxide. Drs. Enkhbaatar and Cuzzocrea will help guide the Company’s development of R-107, our proprietary nitric oxide-releasing compound that is being developed as a treatment for coronavirus, COVID-19, and other viral infections. Dr. Enkhbaatar will be a strong strategic resource for Claritas, and we look forward to the contributions he will make.”

Nitric oxide is part of the body’s natural defense system against viral infections. However, a viral infection can spread more rapidly than the body can produce nitric oxide to combat the infection. Claritas is developing R-107 to supplement the body’s natural production of nitric oxide. Following administration orally as a capsule, or nasally through use of a nasal spray, or by injection, R-107 releases nitric oxide systemically throughout the body.

The importance of R-107 for the treatment of, and possibly also the prevention of, COVID-19 cannot be overstated. Unlike vaccines, that may lose effectiveness as the virus mutates, nitric oxide-releasing R-107 is expected to be a universal therapy against all COVID-19 strains, including those that are vaccine-resistant.

