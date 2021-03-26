GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Submission of Emergency Use Authorization Request to FDA for VIR-7831 for the Early Treatment of COVID-19

The FDA EUA submission is based on an interim analysis of efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 COMET-ICE (COVID-19 Monoclonal antibody Efficacy Trial - Intent to Care Early) trial, which evaluated VIR-7831 as monotherapy for the early treatment of COVID-19 in adults at high risk of hospitalization. Results of the interim analysis, based on data from 583 patients enrolled in the trial, demonstrated an 85% (p=0.002) reduction in hospitalization or death in those receiving VIR-7831 compared to placebo, the primary endpoint of the trial. As a result, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended that the trial be stopped for enrollment due to evidence of profound efficacy. Data from the registrational COMET-ICE trial also will form the basis for a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the FDA.

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the submission of an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for VIR-7831 (GSK4182136), an investigational dual-action SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adults and adolescents (aged 12 years and older weighing at least 40 kg) with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at risk for progression to hospitalization or death.

Preclinical data suggest VIR-7831 targets a highly conserved epitope of the spike protein, which may make it more difficult for resistance to develop. New in vitro data from pseudotyped virus assays published online in bioRxiv in March 2021 support this hypothesis as they demonstrate that VIR-7831 maintains activity against current circulating variants of concern including the UK, South African and Brazilian variants. Based on additional soon to be published preclinical data, VIR-7831 also appears to maintain activity against the California variant.

GSK and Vir will continue discussions with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other global regulators to make VIR-7831 available to patients with COVID-19 as soon as possible.

About COMET-ICE

The multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled COMET-ICE trial investigated VIR-7831 in adults with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of progression to severe disease. The Phase 2 lead-in portion of the trial, which served as the first-in-human assessment, evaluated the safety and tolerability of a single 500 mg intravenous (IV) infusion of VIR-7831 or placebo over a 14-day period in 21 non-hospitalized adults enrolled across the United States. In October 2020, based on a positive evaluation of safety and tolerability data of VIR-7831 from the lead-in part of the trial by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee, the trial began enrolling patients in North America and additional sites in South America and Europe in the global Phase 3 portion of the trial.