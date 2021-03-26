 
Company announcement no 6/2021 - Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 13:30  |  20   |   |   

Annual General Meeting 26th Marts 2021 Idavang A/S CVR 30 95 61 43

The agenda of the annual meeting of shareholders

  1. Election of chairman for the annual meeting of shareholders
  2. Presentation of the annual report along with any director’s report and adoption of the annual report
  3. Resolution on the distribution of the profit recorded in the adopted annual report
  4. Election of directors
    1. 4 existing members of the boards nominated (Niels Hermansen, Ole Bjerremand Hansen, Carsten Lund Thomsen and Jytte Rosenmaj) and Claus Baltsersen as members of the board
    2. Decision on fee to directors
  5. Appointment of auditor, if required
  6. AOB

The decision of annual meeting of shareholders (all unanimous)

  1. In favor of electing Mr. Michael Henriksen the chairman for the annual meetings of shareholders of Idavang A/S.

  2. In favor of the decision to adopt annual report of Idavang A/S.

  3. In favor of the decision, all decisions that retain the full net profit for the year ended December 31, 2020 in Retained Earnings attributed to Idavang A/S.

  4. In favor of the decision

(i) to re-elect the existing Board members Niels Hermansen, Ole B. Hansen, Carsten Thomsen, Jytte Rosenmaj and elect Claus Baltsersen.

(ii) Fee for Niels Hermansen, chairman of 550.000 DKK (550.000 DKK 2020) and fee for ordinary board members 300.000 DKK (0 DKK 2019).

  1. In favor of the decision to elect Pricewaterhouse as the auditor of Idavang A/S’ consolidated and stand-alone financial statements.

Tofthøj

Michael Henriksen, Chairman of the Meeting

Attachments




