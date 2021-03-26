 
180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ ATNF) Recognized R&D Pioneers in Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Controlling Inflammation to Stop Disease.”

Ongoing research and clinical trials for anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) antibodies in autoimmune inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, plaque psoriasis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease seem likely to only add to market growth and expansion as new anti-TNF uses are found. The wild card is that new findings implicate inflammation in a variety of other disorders with high unmet medical need. Research is ongoing and clinical trials are in progress with more planned for later this year. With any success, market forecasts many have to be adjusted substantially higher.

The founding team members at 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) are the recognized pioneers of research and development in anti-inflammatory therapeutics. 180 Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that brings together the expertise of world-renowned scientists to develop and test novel treatments for inflammation and is currently working in both preclinical and clinical studies. By leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University, the company is leading new research into solving the complexities of inflammation to answer vast unmet medical needs.

About 180 Life Sciences Corp.

180 Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. 180 Life Sciences is leading the research into solving one of the world’s biggest drivers of disease – inflammation. The company is driving groundbreaking study into clinical programs, which are seeking to develop novel drugs addressing separate areas of inflammation for which there are no effective therapies. The company’s primary platform is a novel program to treat fibrosis using anti-TNF (tumor necrosis factor), with its lead program in phase 2b/3 clinical trials.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.180LifeSciences.com.

