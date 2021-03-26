 
Cybin Inc. (NEO CYBN) at Forefront of Psychedelic Revolution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021   

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Science Drives Surging Interest in Psychedelic Therapeutics.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/3IBl7

Psilocybins are a hallucinogenic substance found in certain types of mushroom, dubbed magic mushrooms, and used for centuries by indigenous cultures for religious, spiritual and health-related purposes. As is often the case, the modern world is learning from the ancient as mounting evidence points to these prolific fungi as a source for long-sought-for help in mental health and neurological disorders.

Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (OTCQB: CLXPF) is intent on becoming the leader in this exciting breakthrough for mental well-being. The company is at the forefront of the revolution in mental health therapeutics and is developing a new class of psychedelic medicines and treatment protocols. Driving its commitment to excellence is the company’s impressive leadership team of experienced professionals with a combined 80-plus years in the pharmaceutical industry.

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a mushroom life-science company advancing psychedelic and nutraceutical-based products. The company expects to launch psilocybin-based products in jurisdictions where the substance is not prohibited. Simultaneously, the company is structuring and supporting clinical studies across North America and other regions through strategic academic and institutional partnerships. For more information about the company, visit www.Cybin.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CYBN are available in the company’s newsroom at http://nnw.fm/Cybin

Disclaimer

