Reliance Global Group Adds Two Leading National Insurance Carriers to Its 5MinuteInsure.com Platform

LAKEWOOD, NJ, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireReliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), an insurtech company focused on combining advanced technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced its subsidiary, Fortman Insurance Services LLC, has been approved to offer Travelers and Nationwide insurance products nationally through the Company’s 5MinuteInsure.com platform. The Company plans to initially focus on home and auto insurance, with the goal to add additional coverages.

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, commented, “The addition of Travelers and Nationwide to our growing list of insurance carriers marks another important milestone for our 5MinuteInsure.com platform. Travelers and Nationwide, among the largest property and casualty insurance providers in the U.S., are highly selective of the agencies approved to offer their products, and we believe these approvals further validate of our unique approach, which utilizes artificial intelligence to provide insurance quotes online, in many cases, within five minutes, with minimal data input by the customer. Comparing quotes among a growing array of carriers provides consumers confidence they are receiving competitive quotes highly customized to their needs. In addition, combining the 5MinuteInsure.com platform with our agency infrastructure and hands-on approach will provide consumers with the option to speak with an agent to answer questions and bind their policy.  We are excited about this development and look forward to continuing our aggressive rollout of the 5MinuteInsure.com platform.”

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) is an insurtech company combining advanced technologies, with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy includes both an organic expansion, including through 5minuteinsure.com, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies.  Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020
Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com




