 
checkAd

Natalie Cahoone Recognized in WBJ’s “Women Who Lead” Series

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO”), a market leader in providing credit to non-prime consumers, celebrates Natalie Cahoone, CPA and Senior Corporate Accounting Manager. Cahoone was selected for the Women Who Lead — Financial Services Award by the Wichita Business Journal.

Since 2019, the Wichita Business Journal has honored women leaders and mentors across all industries who regularly and unselfishly help others with guidance and learning. Besides Financial Services, other award categories in the series have included Major Companies, Public Services, Technology, and Real Estate & Construction, among others.

The CURO community is thrilled Cahoone was honored with the award. Chief Accounting Officer David Strano says that "Natalie sets high expectations for herself and her team. In doing so, she brings an outstanding leadership presence to our organization. She's detailed, thorough, and innovative."

For the past eight years, Cahoone has driven positive change behind the scenes, while often giving credit to her teams and elsewhere in the Company.

As a leader, Cahoone invests in each of her team members and fosters their growth as employees, leaders, and individuals. Her motto is “Teamwork Over Hierarchy.” She feels that collaborating and being open to the ideas and suggestions of others ultimately means stronger solutions and better results.

With a positive demeanor, calm presence, and can-do attitude, Cahoone has helped improve and streamline CURO’s accounting processes from Corporate Accounts Payable to Fixed Asset and Lease Accounting and beyond. Most recently, she has stepped up to help implement relief packages offered to Customers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic’s financial impacts.

In addition to her many contributions to CURO, Cahoone is also very involved in impacting our community. She volunteers for Junior Achievement each year, serves on the committee that organizes CURO’s involvement in the annual Wichita Corporate Challenge, and is a board member on the Kansas Society of CPAs. Her generous service is greatly appreciated by everyone around her.

“Natalie’s leadership style is a wonderful example of Leading with Humility, which is a core company value,” said Don Gayhardt, Chief Executive Officer. “She is approachable, patient, motivated, dependable, and determined. She truly deserves this award, and we are all more than proud to celebrate her as a Woman Who Leads in the Wichita Business Journal.”

The Wichita Business Journal will profile honorees for the Women Who Lead— Financial Services Award in their March 26 issue.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) serves the evolving needs of the financial consumer. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States, later expanding to offer online loans and financial services in the United States and Canada and now broadening into a full-spectrum consumer lender through the point-of-sale / buy-now-pay-later channel. CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platforms, an omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Cash Money, LendDirect, Flexiti, Avío Credit, Opt+ and Revolve Finance.

(CURO-NWS)

CURO Group Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Natalie Cahoone Recognized in WBJ’s “Women Who Lead” Series CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO”), a market leader in providing credit to non-prime consumers, celebrates Natalie Cahoone, CPA and Senior Corporate Accounting Manager. Cahoone was selected for the Women Who Lead — Financial Services …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Okta Welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Application for Enfortumab Vedotin
Joint FDA Advisory Committee Votes on Application for Tanezumab for the Treatment of Osteoarthritis ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Metrics
NextDecade, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Sign Term Sheet for CO2 Transportation and Storage in South ...
Universal Electronics Inc. to Work with Instreamatic to Deliver Voice-Enabled Interactive ...
XPeng Sets New Records for Autonomous Driving
Comcast Business and Palo Alto Networks Partner to Secure the Modern Workplace
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
Certain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Dividends
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Flexiti Launches Buy Now Pay Later Financing at Sleep Country and Dormez-vous
10.03.21
CURO Completes Acquisition of Flexiti
26.02.21
Dorinda Henits Recognized in WBJ’s “Women Who Lead” Series