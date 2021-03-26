 
Teleperformance Wins 11 European Contact Center & Customer Service Awards (ECCCSA)

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its operations in Europe won 11 awards at the 2020 European Contact Center & Customer Service Awards (ECCCSA), in a virtual ceremony held on March 16, 2021. Teleperformance seized three gold, five silver, and three bronze awards for its operations in Denmark, France, Greece, Portugal, Romania, Russia, and Spain They were recognized in the categories of Innovation and Technology, Operational Effectiveness, Team Awards, Employee Experience and Contact Centers.

Teleperformance in Greece won all three gold awards:

  • Best Outsourcing Partnership (Small) with Phillips;
  • Best Quality Management Team;
  • Most Effective Learning and Development.

Teleperformance won five silver awards:

  • Best Outsourcing Partnership (Small) with Scandic Denmark in Denmark;
  • Best Contact Center Support Team and Best New Contact Center in Portugal;
  • Best Response in a Crisis for its partnership with Assurant in Romania;
  • Pan European Contact Center of the Year.

Teleperformance won three bronze awards:

  • Most Effective Management of Peak Demand in France;
  • Best Innovation in Customer Service in Russia;
  • Best Outsourcing Partnership (Large) with Iberdrola in Spain.

In this year’s awards, Teleperformance secured its place as the leading company at the ECCCSAs and even increased its total number of awards from six in 2019 to eleven.

The highly regarded ECCCSAs award organization recognizes Customer Experience companies in Europe based on their practices around people value, innovation, and operation efficiency. Teleperformance continued leadership position in the most prestigious industry award program in the region is a significant milestone in recognizing the company’s mission in delivering simpler, faster, safer customer interactions by combining human touch with high technology.

Yannis Tourcomanis, President – Continental Europe, Middle-East & Africa, Teleperformance group, said: “We are particularly honored with this record number of awards. It is the recognition of the effort from all of our teams in the region, especially during these unprecedented times, and the valuable trust in us from our clients.”

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien, said: “I am pleased to see our team in Europe being recognized across many operations for our universal commitment to providing strong tangible results and service excellence for our clients and their customers. These respected independent awards show we continue to set a strong industry performance benchmark for outstanding customer experience throughout CEMEA.”

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on €1 = $1.14) and net profit of €324 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG index, the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

