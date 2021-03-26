 
checkAd

Eloro Resources Closes C$25 Million Bought Deal Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 13:46  |  50   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “Eloro”) (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal financing, including the exercise in full of the over-allotment option, of 6,670,000 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of C$3.75 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$25,012,500 (the “Offering”). Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Common Share”) in the capital of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”) of the Company. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price per Warrant Share of C$5.25 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering, provided that, the expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated by the Company at any time following the six-month anniversary of the closing date of the Offering and prior to the expiry date of the Warrants if the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company’s Common Shares is greater than C$7.00 for any 20 consecutive trading days, at which time the Company may accelerate the expiry date by issuing a press release to announce the reduced warrant term, whereupon the Warrants will expire on the 20th calendar day after the date of such press release.

The Offering was underwritten on a bought deal basis by Haywood Securities Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, and Cormark Securities Inc. as co-lead underwriter (collectively, the “Underwriters”).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering mainly for continued exploration and development of the Company’s Iska Iska project in Bolivia.   On February 16, 2021, Eloro announced the addition of a second drill rig to commence drilling on the Central Breccia Pipe target. Planned diamond drilling for the balance of 2021 and Q1 2022 is 51,000 metres, comprising 6,000 metres already budgeted and an additional 45,000 metres planned to be funded from the Offering. Additional drills will be added in stages so that by July 2021, 4 surface drill rigs are expected to be operating with an expected production of 6,000 metres per month. This drilling will be done to explore and define a mineral resource in the Santa Barbara Breccia Pipe, Central Breccia Pipe, Porco (South) Breccia Pipe target and the Huayra Kasa Breccia Pipe and underground workings. Included as part of the 45,000 metres are 6,000 metres of drilling in outside targets at Iska Iska and the Pache property located 20 kilometres southwest of Iska Iska. Eloro also intends to pay from the proceeds of the Offering US$2,500,000 toward the US$10,000,000 option price under an option agreement to acquire a 99% interest in the Iska Iska Project.

Seite 1 von 3


Eloro Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eloro Resources Closes C$25 Million Bought Deal Financing NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eloro Resources Ltd. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Correction: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
Novo Nordisk A/S - Articles of Association
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica Signs Agreement to Acquire Walman in the U.S.
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Valoe Corporation’s Financial Statement Release 2020 
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
Eloro Resources gibt vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption im Rahmen der Bought-Deal-Finanzierung durch die Konsortialbanken bekannt
24.03.21
Eloro Resources Announces the Exercise in Full of the Bought Deal Financing Over-Allotment Option by the Underwriters
09.03.21
Eloro Resources Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Prospectus
04.03.21
Eloro Resources meldet Aufstockung der zuvor angekündigten Bought-Deal-Finanzierung auf CAD 21,75 Millionen
03.03.21
Eloro Resources Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing to C$21.75 Million
03.03.21
Eloro Resources gibt CAD 12,9 Mio. Bought Deal-Finanzierung bekannt
02.03.21
Eloro Resources Announces C$12,900,000 Bought Deal Financing

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
1.079
Eloro Resources Lt. - Insider kaufen ohne Ende...