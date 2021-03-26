ESE Entertainment Signs JBL for Sponsorship of Motorsports and Esports Event, FIA Rally Star

ESE is responsible for the esports and sports media relations and the marketing of the event in cooperation with Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”) is pleased to announce that it has signed the high-end audio equipment manufacturer, JBL, for a sponsorship of the Polish edition of the FIA Rally Star, an esports and motorsports event organized by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) in cooperation with the Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (PZMot) and ESE Entertainment Inc.

FIA Rally Star is organized in 50 countries and its goal is to discover promising World Rally Championship drivers. This innovative project combines both esports and motorsports. There are two ways to qualify for the final. The first is for participants to compete online in the WRC 9 game using a racing simulator (esports). The second way is to participate in a real-world car slalom on a track (motorsports).

The best national participants will qualify to the Continental Final, where judges will determine the winner of a placement in the training season. Additionally, the best female driver will qualify for the Women’s Final. The 7 winners of the Continental Final and Women's Final are given the opportunity to take part in a comprehensive programme organized by the FIA, consisting of coaching and training for all crews participating in a minimum of six rallies. Drivers will be evaluated on their progress and individual performances to select the most promising 4 candidates, including at least one female driver, who will participate in the FIA Junior WRC programme the following season. The final will consist mostly of motorsport training in the real world.

JBL is an American company that manufactures high-end audio equipment, including loud speakers and headphones. JBL is owned by Harman International Industries, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. JBL’s equipment is used in many theaters around the world - including Dolby Theater that hosts the Academy Award Ceremony. JBL was responsible for the public address system (PA system) during the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympic Games.