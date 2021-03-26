Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The excitement around cryptocurrencies is driven by several factors and continues to grow across the board. As a result, major corporations, financial institutions and even certain governments are becoming more open minded when it comes to taking cryptocurrencies mainstream. Tesla's purchase of USD 1.5 Billion worth of Bitcoin earlier this year has helped the most popular digital currency reach new highs. The multinational financial services corporation Mastercard also recently announced that it would begin supporting select cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, on its payment network. Nevertheless, the proliferation of cryptocurrencies in the more mainstream business infrastructure is often misunderstood by the public, yet is also larger than most perceive. According to a report by Allied Market Research, in a filing published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the retailing giant Walmart applied for a patent to use a digital coin tied to a traditional fiat currency, which could allow for cheaper and faster transactions as well as loyalty features. DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTC: DMGGF), Argo Blockchain Plc (LSE: ARB) (OTC: ARBKF), 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: HIVE) (OTC: HVBTF), Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT) (OTC: HUTMF)

As for the use of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technology in governmental institutions, the city of Miami has stepped forward, as local Commissioners recently voted to study moving certain municipal financial transactions to Bitcoin, which would allow city workers to be paid in cryptocurrency, while residents could likewise use it to pay for city services, according to a report by Bloomberg.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) and Argo Blockchain Plc, a UK-based global cryptocurrency mining company, just announced breaking news regarding, "Terra Pool (the "Pool"), the world's first Bitcoin mining pool powered by clean energy. Aligning with the latest climate science, Terra Pool will work to better manage the impact of Bitcoin mining on the climate.

As founding shareholders and partners, DMG and Argo have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to establish Terra Pool, a cooperative effort to launch a Bitcoin mining pool exclusively powered by clean energy. Initially, the Pool will consist of both DMG's and Argo's hashrate, which is currently using energy generated by hydroelectric resources.