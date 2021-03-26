 
Absolute Software Included in The Globe and Mail’s Second-Annual ‘Women Lead Here’ Benchmark of Executive Gender Diversity

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions, is pleased to announce it has earned a spot on the 2021 Report on Business Women Lead Here list, an annual editorial benchmark to identify best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.

Established in 2020 by The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business magazine, the Women Lead Here initiative applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks.

“Modern leaders recognize the power of unity versus uniformity,” said Christy Wyatt, President and CEO of Absolute Software. “Bringing together voices from a multitude of backgrounds and perspectives enables high performance teams to be more creative, more effective, and deliver a higher level of execution. We work every day to break down silos, light a career path of growth for our employees, and deliver innovation to our customers.”

Absolute is committed to building an environment that attracts and supports a broadly diverse group of employees, creating opportunities for high-potential individuals, and providing them with an environment where they can thrive in their career.

“Driving true gender equality is not a corporate program so much as it is a reflection of your culture. Diversity and equality need to be incorporated into how we think, how we make decisions, and what we reward. It is a conscious and constant choice to learn more, to challenge what has always been accepted, and strive to do better,” Wyatt continued.

For the 2021 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of nearly 500 large publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resulting data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 71 companies earned the 2021 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 44% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The full list of 2021 Women Lead Here honourees can be found in the April 2021 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 27th, and online now at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

The strategies and ideas of winning companies will also be showcased at the Women Lead Here webcast, taking place on March 31, 2021. Event details and registration information are available at www.globeandmail.com/events.

To learn more about Absolute Software, visit www.absolute.com.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

2021 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE and the ABSOLUTE logo are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ️ and in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

