For the second year in a row, mdf commerce places on The Globe and Mail’s annual Women Lead Here benchmark of executive gender diversity

mdf commerce is proud of its gender-balanced management team, a clear
strength to accomplish its ambitious transformation plan

MONTREAL, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has earned a spot on the 2021 Report on Business Women Lead Here list, an annual editorial benchmark to identify best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada. With nearly 50% of female-identifying leaders in its management team, mdf commerce can count on strong, dedicated and experienced executives to pursue the accelerated growth plans of the company.

Established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine, the Women Lead Here initiative applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks.

mdf commerce is proud to recognize the immense added value of diversity in its workforce,” said Luc Filiatreault, President and CEO of mdf commerce. “Earning such a respectable spot on The Globe and Mail’s Women Lead Here benchmark for two years in a row is a testament to our core belief in onboarding the most qualified leaders we can find to strengthen our teams, effectively contributing to the company’s major transformation while tapping into the huge potential of every single member of the mdf commerce family.”

For the 2021 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of nearly 500 large publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 71 companies earned the 2021 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 44% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The full list of 2021 Women Lead Here honourees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 27th, and online now at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

