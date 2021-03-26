For the second year in a row, mdf commerce places on The Globe and Mail’s annual Women Lead Here benchmark of executive gender diversity

MONTREAL, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX: MDF ) , a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has earned a spot on the 2021 Report on Business Women Lead Here list , an annual editorial benchmark to identify best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada. With nearly 50% of female-identifying leaders in its management team, mdf commerce can count on strong, dedicated and experienced executives to pursue the accelerated growth plans of the company.

Established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine, the Women Lead Here initiative applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks.

“mdf commerce is proud to recognize the immense added value of diversity in its workforce,” said Luc Filiatreault, President and CEO of mdf commerce. “Earning such a respectable spot on The Globe and Mail’s Women Lead Here benchmark for two years in a row is a testament to our core belief in onboarding the most qualified leaders we can find to strengthen our teams, effectively contributing to the company’s major transformation while tapping into the huge potential of every single member of the mdf commerce family.”

For the 2021 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of nearly 500 large publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 71 companies earned the 2021 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 44% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The full list of 2021 Women Lead Here honourees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 27th, and online now at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and eMarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

