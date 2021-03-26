Blueberries Medical Signs Framework Agreement with YVY Life Sciences of Uruguay

This is Blueberries’ first agreement in Uruguay and the next step in Blueberries’ international growth strategy under way. In December 2013, Uruguay, became the first country in the world to legalize recreational cannabis, starting a ripple effect throughout the world and particularly in Latin America, which continues to this day. With this agreement, Blueberries will expand its reach to a new jurisdiction, and through the Mercosur Regional Free Trade Bloc, will gain access to Brazil. Latin America, which includes Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Uruguay, is a highly populous potential market, with countries that have recent or pending legislation permitting access to cannabis and CBD oils for medicinal use.

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM) (OTC: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA) the Canadian parent of Blueberries S.A.S., the premier Latin American licensed cultivator and producer of medicinal cannabis and medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, (together the “ Company ” or “ Blueberries ”), today announced that it has signed a Framework Agreement with Mechelen S.A., a subsidiary of YVY Life Sciences (“ YVY ”) for mutual development of strains and genetics in Colombia and potentially exporting dry cannabis flower of mutual strains from Uruguay.

YVY is dedicated to the production of dried flowers of medicinal cannabis with their focus on sustainable and high-quality cannabis and hemp cultivation, harvesting their first sustainable crops in April 2020.

“We are incredibly pleased with the concept of co-developing new cannabis genetics in collaboration with YVY, and with the opportunity to replicate their unique cultivation model that will bring multiple benefits to our operations in Colombia,” said Jose Forero, Blueberries President of Latin American Operations, “Likewise, we are excited with the opportunity to register our top genetics in other countries. Uruguay is the perfect jurisdiction to start our expansion into new geographies and potentially export dry flower, something that is not yet allowed in Colombia.”

The Framework Agreement, dated March 24, 2021, has an initial term of five years, with customary renewal clauses and no consideration paid by neither party. It is intended as the first step in the relationship with specific accessory agreements to follow in the coming months. Under the Framework Agreement, Blueberries and YVY will structure collaborative plans, initially starting with mutual development of strains and genetics in Colombia, and consequently registration of those cultivars both in Colombia and Uruguay. This will provide a fast-track opportunity to register Blueberries’ proprietary genetics in Uruguay, thus allowing the partners to cultivate and export dry flower of Blueberries’ strains from Uruguay.