Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 April 2021
To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|
Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
26 March 2021
Company announcement number 28/2021
Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 April 2021
With effect from 1 April 2021, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3, RD Stibor3, RD Stibor3 Green, RD Nibor3, RD Cibor6, FlexGaranti and RenteDyk will be adjusted.
Please find the data in the attached file.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Phone +45 45 13 20 68.
Attachments
