Arcutis Announces Updates to its Executive Team

Scott Burrows, currently the company’s Vice President of Finance, will become CFO effective upon the retirement of John Smither, who has announced his intent to retire as Arcutis’ CFO effective April 1, 2021, after two years with the company and a nearly 45-year career. Mr. Burrows brings almost 20 years of finance experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including the last two years as a member of Arcutis’ leadership team. As part of the transition, Mr. Smither will serve as an advisor to the company for at least two years post his retirement.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced several executive leadership updates, primarily as part of its continued preparations for the eventual launch and commercialization of its pipeline products.

The company also announced that Corey Padovano has joined Arcutis as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Padovano brings over 20 years of proven leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and the military. Mr. Padovano will be responsible for recruiting and leading Arcutis’ sales management and sales teams in preparation for the potential launch of topical roflumilast cream (ARQ-151).

In addition, Sean Brugger, Ph.D., has joined the company as Executive Director of Field Medical Affairs. Dr. Brugger brings more than 16 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience across many disease states, including inflammatory disorders of the joints and skin. Dr. Brugger will be responsible for recruiting and leading Arcutis’ field medical affairs team, which will be focused on scientific communications with health care professionals regarding Arcutis’ product candidates.

“As our first CFO, John has been an invaluable partner to me in building Arcutis into one of the pre-eminent medical dermatology companies. He played a central role in our successful IPO as well as two successful follow-on financings, leaving us well-capitalized and able to invest in the commercialization of topical roflumilast while continuing to progress our deep pipeline. While we will miss working with him daily, we are thrilled that he has agreed to stay on as an advisor, and I wish John all the best in his well-deserved retirement,” said Frank Watanabe, Arcutis’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our thoughtful succession planning will allow us to have a smooth and seamless transition of the CFO responsibilities to Scott. Over the past two years, I and our executive team have worked closely with Scott, and I have complete confidence in his ability to take the reins as our CFO.”