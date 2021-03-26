 
Tenable Becomes First Vulnerability Management Vendor to Partner with the Retail & Hospitality ISAC

COLUMBIA, Md., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, today announced it will become the first and only vulnerability management vendor to partner with the Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC). The strategic partnership will facilitate threat and vulnerability intelligence sharing, while providing members with Tenable’s industry-leading risk-based vulnerability management solutions.

The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational and tactical levels to build better security for the retail and hospitality industries. Through the partnership, Tenable will bring its deep expertise in vulnerability management and innovative products to the community, helping member organizations see, predict and act on threats and vulnerabilities that pose the greatest risk to their organization.

“With the surge of ecommerce and the increased demand of goods and services, the retail sector has become a huge target for bad actors,” said Terry Dolce, senior vice president, global business development and channels, Tenable. “A digital-first economy means that it’s critical these organizations have the resources and solutions to thwart today’s threats across their legacy systems, modern IT and operational technology (OT). We’re excited to join RH-ISAC to help members understand and reduce cyber risk across their dynamic and converged environments.”

Increasingly, retail and hospitality organizations are leveraging new technologies for productivity and scalability, including IT and OT assets. This trend creates an expanded and converged attack surface with dangerous blindspots that cannot be secured with traditional approaches. Tenable.ot integrates with both Tenable.io, for vulnerability management in the cloud, and Tenable.sc, for vulnerability management on-premises, to provide a unified, risk-based view of organizations’ converged infrastructure to identify new threats while ensuring operational safety and reliability.

“The RH-ISAC is proud to partner with a vulnerability management provider to help our Core Members defend against threats,” said Suzie Squier, president at RH-ISAC. “The retail and hospitality industries have been enormously impacted during the past few months, and we appreciate Tenable’s commitment and support when it comes to ensuring the safety and security of our industries.”

For more information about Tenable, visit www.tenable.com.

To learn more about RH-ISAC, visit https://rhisac.org/.

About Tenable
Tenable, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

About RH-ISAC
The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is the trusted community for sharing sector-specific cyber security information and intelligence. The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better security for the retail and hospitality industries through collaboration. RH-ISAC serves all retail and hospitality companies, including retailers, restaurants, hotels, gaming casinos, food retailers, consumer products and other consumer-facing companies. For more information, visit www.rhisac.org.

Contact Information:
Cayla Baker
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com 
443-545-2102, x 1544

Melinda Reinicker
Director, Marketing and Communications
RH-ISAC
PR@rhisac.org 


