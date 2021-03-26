urban-gro, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

– Company to host conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, March 31st at 8:30 AM ET

LAFAYETTE, Colo., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a leading global horticulture company that engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The urban-gro management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the operational and financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.



The call will be led by Bradley Nattrass, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of urban-gro, who will be joined by Dick Akright, Chief Financial Officer of urban-gro. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 524-8416 (domestic) or (412) 902-1028 (international). The live webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the urban-gro website, urban-gro.com, and will be archived for 90 days following the event.