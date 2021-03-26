 
urban-gro, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

– Company to host conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, March 31st at 8:30 AM ET

LAFAYETTE, Colo., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a leading global horticulture company that engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The urban-gro management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the operational and financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.

The call will be led by Bradley Nattrass, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of urban-gro, who will be joined by Dick Akright, Chief Financial Officer of urban-gro. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 524-8416 (domestic) or (412) 902-1028 (international). The live webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the urban-gro website, urban-gro.com, and will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) is a leading engineering design and services company focused on the commercial horticulture market.  We engineer and design commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities and then integrate complex environmental equipment systems into these high-performance facilities. Operating in the global market, our custom-tailored approach to design, procurement, and equipment integration provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations. Visit urban-gro.com to learn more.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  When used in this release, terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “may,” “forecasts,” “projects” and similar expressions and variations as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the demand for our services and products, our ability to manage the adverse effect brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to execute on our strategic plans, our ability to achieve positive cash flows or profitability, our ability to achieve and maintain cost savings, the sufficiency of our liquidity and capital resources, and our ability to achieve our key initiatives for 2020. A more detailed description of these and certain other factors that could affect actual results is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

urban-gro Investor Relations Contact:

Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 833.475.8247
investors@urban-gro.com


