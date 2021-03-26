 
Micro Server IC Market Worth $ 2.53 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 12.10% CAGR Verified Market Research

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Micro Server IC Market" by Processor (Intel processor and ARM processor), by Offering (Hardware and Software), by End-User (Enterprises and Data center), by Application (Web hosting and enterprise applications, Analytics and cloud computing, and Edge computing) and by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Micro Server IC Market was valued at USD 1.01 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.53 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.10 % from 2021 to 2028.

Micro Server IC Market

Global Micro Server IC Market Overview

Increasing demand for data centers across the developed and developing countries is a key driver for the global micro server IC market. Data centers require multiple micro server ICs and in software for micro server ICs. The size of various application software, multimedia files has increased significantly over the last few years. Number of internet users also has increased over the last few years. Increased internet traffic creates a need for more data centers. Increased demand for data centers is expected to boost the global micro server IC market in the near future.

However, limited storage capacity is a key restraint for the micro server IC market. Most large enterprises have significant volume of data to be stored and processed. Micro server ICs are not suitable to handle large volumes of data due to their small data storage capacities. Many large enterprises are likely to opt for traditional enterprise class servers instead of micro server ICs, as using they are more suitable to handle large volumes of data.

The major players in the market are Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Quanta Computer Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Ambedded Technology Co., Ltd., Dell Inc., Fujitsu, Marvell and Super Micro Computer Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Micro Server IC Market On the basis of Processor, Offering, End-Users, Application, and Geography.                 

  • Micro Server IC Market by Processor
    • Intel processor
    • ARM processor
  • Micro Server IC Market by Offerings
    • Hardware
    • Software
  • Micro Server IC Market by End user
    • Enterprises
    • Data center
  • Micro Server IC Market by Application
    • Web hosting and enterprise applications
    • Analytics and cloud computing
    • Edge computing
  • Micro Server IC Market by Geography
    • North America
      • U.S
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • France
      • U.K
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • India
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • ROW
      • Middle East & Africa
      • Latin America

Micro Server IC Market Worth $ 2.53 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 12.10% CAGR Verified Market Research JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Micro Server IC Market" by Processor (Intel processor and ARM processor), by Offering (Hardware and Software), by End-User (Enterprises and Data …

