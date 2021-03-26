 
Tyler Technologies and NIC Announce Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Proposed Acquisition of NIC

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL), a leading provider of software and technology services to the public sector and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV), a leading digital government solutions and payments company, today jointly announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the “HSR Act”), in connection with the previously announced acquisition of NIC by Tyler.

The expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies a closing condition of the pending acquisition. The acquisition transaction remains subject to other customary closing conditions, including approval by the stockholders of NIC, and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list.

About NIC Inc.

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,100 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government - providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In 2020, NIC securely processed 400 million online transactions and more than $24 billion on behalf of government agencies. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NIC also developed more than 130 new solutions to address the needs of government and those it serves, such as crisis communications, pandemic unemployment, COVID-19 testing, and vaccine scheduling.

