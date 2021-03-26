 Unit Corporation Announces Commencement of Trading on OTC Market

Unit Corporation (OTC Pink: UNTC) (Company) today announced that a broker dealer was approved by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to initiate a priced quotation of the Company's common stock on the OTC Pink under the ticker symbol "UNTC." Investors can find quotes for the Company's common stock on www.otcmarkets.com.

Phil Smith, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We are pleased that our stock is now trading on the OTC Pink with the support of a market maker, as we believe it has the potential to increase the liquidity of our common stock on the OTC Pink, providing our current and future shareholders a platform on which they can conveniently trade our common stock."