 
checkAd

EMA Approves New Storage Option for Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine, Easing Distribution and Storage of Doses Across European Union

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 14:20  |  62   |   |   

  • New stability data show vaccine can be stored at -25°C to -15°C for a total of two weeks and support decentralized distribution plans for vaccination at general practitioners’ offices
  • Label update offers greater flexibility for distributing, storing and administering the vaccine within the European Union

New York and Mainz, Germany, March 26, 2021Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced today that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved storage of COMIRNATY at -25°C to -15°C for a total of two weeks based on data showing the stability at these temperatures in standard pharmaceutical freezers. The new data is a testament to the companies’ ongoing commitment to developing this vaccine further and collecting data in order to support broader and more flexible vaccine distribution and inoculation.

With this approval, the COMIRNATY vials can be stored in all 27 European Union (EU) member states at these updated temperatures for a total of two weeks alternatively to the storage at ultra-low temperatures. It marks an important milestone in the vaccine roll-out, as it could allow storage in pharmacies to support vaccinations at local practices/doctors’ offices. By enabling more individuals to store and administer the vaccine, the approval will help broaden access, while limiting strain on larger vaccination centers. 

“From the beginning our goal was to make our vaccine broadly available to people around the world. This approval by the EMA will enable us to access important additional channels to distribute and administer our vaccine,” said Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech. “It comes at an important point in time, as governments now have more flexibility to move from inoculations in vaccination centers to a more decentralized vaccine roll-out through local doctors and general practitioners to accelerate our path out of the pandemic.”

“We appreciate the collaboration with the EMA and other regulatory agencies around the world as we work to ensure our vaccine can be shipped and stored under increasingly flexible conditions,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. “This new storage option in Europe will help make the vaccine even more accessible to people across the continent, another important step as we continue our global fight against this virus.”

Seite 1 von 5


BioNTech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EMA Approves New Storage Option for Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine, Easing Distribution and Storage of Doses Across European Union New stability data show vaccine can be stored at -25°C to -15°C for a total of two weeks and support decentralized distribution plans for vaccination at general practitioners’ offices Label update offers greater flexibility for distributing, storing …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Correction: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
Novo Nordisk A/S - Articles of Association
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica Signs Agreement to Acquire Walman in the U.S.
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Valoe Corporation’s Financial Statement Release 2020 
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:20 Uhr
EMA genehmigt neue Lagerungsbedingungen für Pfizer-BioNTech-Impfstoff zur einfacheren Verteilung und Aufbewahrung innerhalb der Europäischen Union
12:39 Uhr
WDH/ROUNDUP: Biontech/Pfizer prüfen Corona-Impfstoff an Kindern
12:37 Uhr
WDH/Biontech/Pfizer prüfen Corona-Impfstoff an Kindern
11:25 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Biontech/Pfizer prüfen Corona-Impfstoff an jüngeren Kindern
10:04 Uhr
Biontech/Pfizer prüfen Corona-Impfstoff an Kindern
10:00 Uhr
Biontech-Aktie: Shutdown könnte bis Herbst 2021 endgültig Geschichte sein
09:32 Uhr
BioNTech-Aktie mit einem KGV unter 5 – noch vor den Zahlen abstauben?
25.03.21
ROUNDUP: Biden verdoppelt bei erster Pressekonferenz Ziel für US-Impfkampagne(1) 
25.03.21
POLITIK/ROUNDUP/EU-Gipfel: Dreimal so viel Corona-Impfstoff im zweiten Quartal
25.03.21
Biden verdoppelt Ziel: 200 Millionen Impfungen in ersten 100 Tagen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:54 Uhr
33.175
BioNTech - Ein deutscher Biotech-Riese erwacht
08.02.21
33
PEI prüft 10 Todesfälle nach Corona-Impfung - eher kein Zusammenhang
02.02.21
2
ROUNDUP: Nur eine 'Beruhigungspille'? - Kritik an Ergebnis des 'Impfgipfels'
21.01.21
2
Stiftung Patientenschutz kritisiert zu laxe Pharma-Verträge
16.01.21
7
Wochenausgabe: Unser Trade des Jahres