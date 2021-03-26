Smart Thermostat Market worth $6.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Smart Thermostat Market By Product (Connected, Learning, Standalone), Connectivity Technology (Wireless, Wired), Installation Type (New Installation, Retrofit Installation), Vertical (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the Smart Thermostat Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2021 to USD 6.4 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors driving the growth of the market increasing adoption of smart homes attributed to COVID-19 situation, emergence of IoT-enabled HVAC systems, government regulations pertaining to increase energy efficiency of buildings, and surging adoption of smart home voice assistants.

"Product-wise, connected smart thermostat segment held the largest market size of overall smart thermostat market in 2020"

The connected smart thermostat segment held the largest share of the global smart thermostat market in 2020. The growth of the connected smart thermostat segment is majorly driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient devices and the expansion of the smart home market. The growing smart home market in APAC is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global market players in the near future. As the product is cheaper as compared to a learning thermostat, it is a preferred choice for commercial building applications.

"Connectivity technology -wise, wireless network segment to grow at a higher rate from 2021 to 2026"

Wireless network is the most widely used connectivity technology in smart thermostats as it helps to reduce the installation and maintenance costs, provides higher flexibility and scalability, and better connectivity. The installation of wireless connectivity makes smart thermostats more compatible with smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops for operation. The increasing adoption of smart homes in the US is fueling the demand for smart thermostats based on wireless connectivity technology.