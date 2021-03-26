MediClin AG: Massive loss of earnings due to corona pandemic - outlook 2021 afflicted with uncertainties - effective protective shield is necessary

 
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Offenburg, March 26, 2021

In the financial year 2020, Group sales of the MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (MEDICLIN) amounted to EUR 659.9 mill., EUR 13.2 mill., or 2.0 % below the previous year's figure. Consolidated operating profit fell to EUR 0.2 mill., compared to EUR 22.4 mill. in the previous year. MEDICLIN has thus achieved the revised targets for the 2020 financial year.

As far as the forecast for 2021 is concerned, this is based on the findings of the previous year in terms of sales and earnings development. MEDICLIN expects the full year 2021 to be similar to that of 2020, but this depends on the pandemic, in particular its duration compared to the 2020 financial year, and the state protective shield benefits in 2021.

"In order for us to continue to perform our supply mission well during the pandemic, we need binding commitments from politicians. The existing protective shield services for the rehabilitation sector must be extended and adapted to the losses and the actual additional restrictions," said Volker Hippler, CEO of the company. He added: "We call on the Federal Government to take rehabilitation into account in the current legislative process. Rehabilitation does an enormous job in restoring health and ability to work, which can currently be seen in the treatment of post-COVID symptoms."

"The previous compensation payments for pension insurance companies are insufficient and payments from the statutory health insurance funds have been significantly reduced for the year 2021," explained Tino Fritz, Chief Financial Officer of MEDICLIN. "We are working hard to raise the occupancy in our rehab clinics back to the usual high level of previous years. The confidence that the coverage providers and referring physicians have in our performance is also decisive and helpful here - but not only," he added.

