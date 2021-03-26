 
Pulse Oil Corp. Announces Rights Offering and Standby Commitment of $1,500,000

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Oil Corp. (Pulse or "Pulse") (TSXV: PUL) announced that it will be issuing rights (the "Rights Offering") to holders of its common shares ("Common Shares") of record at the close of business on April 6, 2021 (the “Record Date”) to shareholders in Eligible Jurisdictions. Pursuant to the Rights Offering, each holder of Common Shares (a “Shareholder”) will receive one (1) transferable right (each, a “Right”) for each Common Share held as of the Record Date. One (1) Right will entitle the holder thereof to subscribe for one (1) Common Share at a subscription price of $0.01 per Common Share (the “Basic Subscription Privilege”) until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) (the “Expiry Time”) on April 30, 2021. Assuming the exercise of all Rights, the Rights Offering will raise gross proceeds of $1,515,924.

The Rights will be issued to Shareholders resident in each province and territory of Canada (the “Eligible ‎Jurisdictions”) and Shareholders resident ‎outside of the Eligible Jurisdictions who have satisfied Pulse as to their ability to legally receive the Rights. Accordingly, and subject to the detailed provisions of the right offering circular dated March 26, 2021 (the “Circular”), Rights DRS advice statements (“Rights DRS”) will not be mailed to Shareholders resident outside of the Eligible ‎Jurisdictions, unless such Shareholders are able to establish to the satisfaction of Pulse, on or before ‎April 19, 2021, that they are eligible to participate in the Rights Offering.‎ Shareholders who fully exercise their Rights will be entitled to subscribe pro rata for Common Shares (the “Additional Shares”) not otherwise subscribed for by other holders of Rights prior to the expiry time, if any, pursuant to the Basic Subscription Privilege (the “Additional Subscription Privilege”).

Neither the Rights being offered or the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Rights have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be exercised, offered or sold, as applicable, in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Common Shares. There shall be no offer or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification of such securities under the laws of any such jurisdiction.

