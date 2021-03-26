 
Fortress Technologies Inc. Announces Closing of $9.3 Million Bought Deal Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Technologies Inc. (“Fortress” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FORT), is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced bought deal private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $9.3 million, through Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the “Underwriter”) acting as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, composed of the sale of 14,794,700 units (“Units”) of the Company at a price of C$0.63 per Unit (the “Unit Price”), which includes 2,794,700 Units issued pursuant to an option to purchase additional Units by the Underwriter, as previously announced.

Each Unit is composed of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (each a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.82 per Warrant Share at any time on or before the date which is 60 months after the closing date of the Offering.

The Offering is subject to regulatory approval and all securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the expansion of its crypto-mining operations, growth related opportunities and general corporate purposes.

As consideration for the services provided by the Underwriter in connection with the Offering, the Company has (i) paid to the Underwriter a cash commission of $559,240; and (ii) issued to the Underwriter 887,682 broker warrants (“Broker Warrants”). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Unit at a price of C$0.63 per Broker Warrant at any time on or before the date which is 60 months after the closing date of the Offering.

The Units have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws, and the Units may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

