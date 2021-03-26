DGAP-Adhoc Nagarro SE intends full integration of Nagarro Holding GmbH by way of a merger
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Merger
Munich, March 26, 2021 - Today, the Management Board of Nagarro SE has decided - as already indicated in the securities prospectus published on December 08, 2020, in connection with the initial listing of the Company's shares - to enter into negotiations with the participants of the management participation program at the level of the operational management company Nagarro Holding GmbH regarding the dissolution of this program and the subsequent full integration of Nagarro Holding GmbH into Nagarro SE by way of merger, with the issuance of new shares in Nagarro SE to the members of the management participation program. Currently, members of the Management Board and executives of various Nagarro group companies (including the members of the Management Board of Nagarro SE, Manas Fuloria and Vikram Sehgal) hold a fiduciary interest of approx. 16% of the shareholding in Nagarro Holding GmbH. It is intended to grant to the participants of the management participation program, directly or indirectly, shares in Nagarro Holding GmbH and new shares in Nagarro SE as part of the subsequent merger.
The merger and the capital increase would require the approval of the General Meeting of Nagarro SE in order to be effective. It is planned to submit the described measure for resolution at a General Meeting of Nagarro SE in 2021.
Contact:
Nagarro SE
Investor Relations
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0
Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11
E-mail: ir@nagarro.com
Web: www.nagarro.com
