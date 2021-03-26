 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Nagarro SE intends full integration of Nagarro Holding GmbH by way of a merger

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.03.2021, 14:52  |  46   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Merger
Nagarro SE intends full integration of Nagarro Holding GmbH by way of a merger

26-March-2021 / 14:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, March 26, 2021 - Today, the Management Board of Nagarro SE has decided - as already indicated in the securities prospectus published on December 08, 2020, in connection with the initial listing of the Company's shares - to enter into negotiations with the participants of the management participation program at the level of the operational management company Nagarro Holding GmbH regarding the dissolution of this program and the subsequent full integration of Nagarro Holding GmbH into Nagarro SE by way of merger, with the issuance of new shares in Nagarro SE to the members of the management participation program. Currently, members of the Management Board and executives of various Nagarro group companies (including the members of the Management Board of Nagarro SE, Manas Fuloria and Vikram Sehgal) hold a fiduciary interest of approx. 16% of the shareholding in Nagarro Holding GmbH. It is intended to grant to the participants of the management participation program, directly or indirectly, shares in Nagarro Holding GmbH and new shares in Nagarro SE as part of the subsequent merger.

The merger and the capital increase would require the approval of the General Meeting of Nagarro SE in order to be effective. It is planned to submit the described measure for resolution at a General Meeting of Nagarro SE in 2021.

Contact:
Nagarro SE
Investor Relations
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0
Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11
E-mail: ir@nagarro.com
Web: www.nagarro.com

26-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Phone: 089 9984210
Internet: www.nagarro.com
ISIN: DE000A3H2200
WKN: A3H220
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1178971

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1178971  26-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1178971&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetNagarro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Nagarro - Die Tochter verlässt das Haus
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Nagarro SE intends full integration of Nagarro Holding GmbH by way of a merger DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Merger Nagarro SE intends full integration of Nagarro Holding GmbH by way of a merger 26-March-2021 / 14:52 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: resilient results despite the pandemic
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
DGAP-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Holding AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des ...
YaniMed (Blokkx Ltd.) to Set Up Nitrile Glove Factory in the U.S.
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Preiserhöhung für das angekündigte freiwillige öffentliche Übernahmeangebot an ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Notice of AGM
DGAP-Adhoc: Eckert & Ziegler: Dividendenvorschlag 0,45 EUR pro Aktie. Gewinnanstieg in 2020. Positiver Ausblick ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NFON AG successfully completes accelerated placement process
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:53 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE beabsichtigt vollständige Integration der Nagarro Holding GmbH im Wege der Verschmelzung (deutsch)
14:52 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE beabsichtigt vollständige Integration der Nagarro Holding GmbH im Wege der Verschmelzung
22.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Vorläufige Ergebnisse 2020 (deutsch)
22.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Preliminary 2020 results
22.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Vorläufige Ergebnisse 2020
17.03.21
ISO-13485 Zertifizierung für die Life Sciences & Healthcare Sparte von Nagarro
16.03.21
Nagarro announces its successful ISO-13485 Medical Devices certification
02.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Nagarro SE (deutsch)
02.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Nagarro SE (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
94
Nagarro - Die Tochter verlässt das Haus