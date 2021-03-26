Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

Today, the Company announced an interview with the CEO, Dr. Maurizio Chiriva-Internati, which will air on The RedChip Money Report on the Bloomberg Network.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRBP ) is an immuno-oncology target discovery and gene-editing company with a proprietary artificial intelligence neural network platform (Diamond AI) to develop novel oncology therapeutics.

The CEO Interview will air on Bloomberg Television at the time slot below:

Across the United States Saturday, March 27 at 7 p.m. local time

The CEO interview will cover these subjects:

-- IND filing timelines

-- IND expanded indications

-- GMP manufacturing updates

The RedChip Money Report airs on Bloomberg Television U.S. on Saturdays at 7 p.m. local time, reaching up to 73 million homes.

To view the interview segment, please visit https://youtu.be/Wg8Z6Ixmdi4.

About Kiromic

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. is an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel immuno-oncology applications through its robust product pipeline. The pipeline development is leveraged through the Company’s proprietary target discovery engine called "DIAMOND." Kiromic's DIAMOND is essentially big data science meeting target identification, dramatically compressing the man-years and the millions of drug development dollars needed to develop a live drug. The Company’s headquarters are in Houston, TX adjacent to the world’s largest medical center and the MD Anderson Cancer Center. For more information, please visit www.kiromic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

