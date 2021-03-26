 
checkAd

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Announces Global Price Increase

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 15:02  |  24   |   |   

DALLAS, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekisui Specialty Chemicals announced today that it will increase the price of Selvol Polyvinyl Alcohol, Selvol Ultiloc, Selvol Ultalux and Selvol Premiol up to the amounts shown in the table below.

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals produces several lines of high-quality polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers: 1) Selvol Polyvinyl Alcohol, the original polyvinyl alcohol products trusted in a variety of applications, 2) Selvol Ultalux, cosmetic grade polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers, 3) Selvol Ultiloc, unique polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers for specialty applications, and 4) Selvol Premiol, specialized polyvinyl alcohol products for the oilfield industry.

 

Grades

Low
Viscosity

Medium & High
Viscosity

USA &
Canada

$300/mt

$420/mt

EMEA

300€/mt

400€/mt

S. America
& Mexico

$360/mt

$480/mt

Asia

$360/mt

$480/mt

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals remains committed to meeting customers' needs with high quality products.  The increase will take effect April 1, 2021, or as contracts and agreements allow. Customers should contact their local Sekisui sales representative for more details.

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals' primary product is Selvol, a line of high-performance polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers used in paper, adhesive, packaging, construction, personal care, and many other specialty formulations.   The company also represents Durastream CPVC compounds and resins, Advancell expandable microspheres, and S-LEC BK polyvinyl acetal resins. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a subsidiary of the Sekisui Chemical Group, a multibillion dollar, global company that delivers a wide range of products and services to enrich people's lives.  The company is comprised of core businesses and technologies in housing, social infrastructure, and chemical solutions. For more information, visit www.sekisui-sc.com/

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America, LLC
1501 West LBJ Freeway, Suite 530, Dallas, TX 75234
Phone: 972-277-2900 Fax: 972-277-2907

Sekisui Chemical Group

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/844944/Selvol_Logo.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/370717/Sekisui_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Announces Global Price Increase DALLAS, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sekisui Specialty Chemicals announced today that it will increase the price of Selvol Polyvinyl Alcohol, Selvol Ultiloc, Selvol Ultalux and Selvol Premiol up to the amounts shown in the table below.   Grades …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Anthemis Expands Leadership Team & Announces New Strategic Advisory Board to Accelerate ...
uCloudlink's GlocalMe Takes Center Stage at the 2021 IoT Tech Expo
AWE 2021: Dreame Launches New Products Leading with Cordless Vacuum V16 and Dreame Bot L10 Pro
Notice of Annual General Meeting in TF Bank AB
Chime Biologics Announced the Completion of US$190 Million Series A+ Financing to Accelerate ...
Apisero Named MuleSoft's Americas Premier and Global Humanitarian Partner of the Year 2021
Alkermes to Take Part in Stifel's 3rd Annual CNS Day
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Securitas AB
EQT Real Estate and Arco Lavori launch EUR 300m joint venture to deliver grade-A senior care home ...
JOMOO Gears 5G Smart Factory for Upgraded China-made Intelligence and Quality
Titel
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Fidia Farmaceutici Continues On Its Growth Path: Fidia Signed A Binding Agreement With Sanofi For The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of ...
Lucara Announces Senior Secured Project Finance Facility Mandate for the Underground Expansion of ...
Damm and Ball launch world's first Aluminium Stewardship Initiative certified beverage cans
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area