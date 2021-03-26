 
checkAd

Comcast Announces Exclusive Premiere of Twenty Pearls – A Documentary Examining the Storied History of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated – On Its Newly Launched Black Experience on Xfinity Channel

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.03.2021, 15:03  |  58   |   |   

Comcast NBCUniversal is excited to announce the exclusive premiere of the documentary film Twenty Pearls: The Story of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, arriving Friday, March 26 on its newly-launched Black Experience on Xfinity Channel, available on X1, Flex, and on-the-go with the Xfinity Stream app.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005295/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Comcast Corporation!
Short
Basispreis 60,74€
Hebel 11,91
Ask 0,42
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 47,42€
Hebel 6,15
Ask 0,73
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Twenty Pearls Documentary Poster (Graphic: Business Wire)

Twenty Pearls Documentary Poster (Graphic: Business Wire)

From award-winning filmmaker Deborah Riley Draper, produced by Coffee Bluff Pictures, and narrated by Phylicia Rashād, Twenty Pearls closely examines the founding and legacy of the first Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, which is now regarded as one of the most significant and influential Black organizations in history. The documentary tells a powerful story of sisterhood. In 1908, nine Black women enrolled at Howard University made one decision that would change the course of history. These college students created Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. For over 113 years, the sorority has influenced many of the most famous watershed moments in history.

Through narration, interviews and rarely seen archival materials, the audience will see the sorority’s impact on World War II, NASA, Civil Rights, Women’s Rights and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) culminating in the historic election of America’s first Black and South Asian woman Vice President. Twenty Pearls features interviews with members of the sorority including Vice President Kamala Harris, Miss Universe Ireland 2019 Fionnghuala O’Reilly, Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch III, Anna Eleanor Roosevelt Fierst, great-granddaughter of First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, International President and CEO of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Dr. Glenda Glover and many more.

Watch the Twenty Pearls trailer here: Trailer

“This is an extraordinary time to look back at our past to serve our future,” said filmmaker Deborah Riley Draper. “A future where Black women are centered. Helming this documentary love letter to the founders of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the generations of women that followed in their footsteps and to all Black women everywhere is an honor. This is an important history for all of us to know and understand.”

Seite 1 von 3
Comcast (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comcast Announces Exclusive Premiere of Twenty Pearls – A Documentary Examining the Storied History of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated – On Its Newly Launched Black Experience on Xfinity Channel Comcast NBCUniversal is excited to announce the exclusive premiere of the documentary film Twenty Pearls: The Story of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, arriving Friday, March 26 on its newly-launched Black Experience on Xfinity Channel, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Okta Welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer
European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Application for Enfortumab Vedotin
Joint FDA Advisory Committee Votes on Application for Tanezumab for the Treatment of Osteoarthritis ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Metrics
NextDecade, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Sign Term Sheet for CO2 Transportation and Storage in South ...
Universal Electronics Inc. to Work with Instreamatic to Deliver Voice-Enabled Interactive ...
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Root, Inc.
Piedmont Announces Closing of Public Offering
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
Certain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Dividends
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Comcast Business and Palo Alto Networks Partner to Secure the Modern Workplace
25.03.21
FOX and FreeWheel Partner to Bring Programmatic Addressable Capabilities to Set-Top Box Video on Demand Across Comcast Footprint
24.03.21
Comcast Commits to Investing $1 Billion Over Next 10 Years to Reach 50 Million Low-Income Americans With Tools and Resources to Succeed in Digital World
19.03.21
Comcast Announces Redemption of NBCUniversal Enterprise’s Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock
19.03.21
NBCUniversal and NFL Reach 11-year Extension & Expansion for Sunday Night Football, Primetime TV’s #1 Show
18.03.21
Comcast to Host First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
16.03.21
Hotel Management Company Keeps Guests Connected with Support from Comcast Business
15.03.21
Comcast Builds on Longstanding Commitment to Olympic and Paralympic Movement With Team USA Partnership and New LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games Founding Partnership
10.03.21
Comcast Advertising Appoints Industry Innovator Pooja Midha as Chief Growth Officer
09.03.21
Comcast Rolls out Nation’s Largest Landline Voice Verified Caller ID Solution to Combat Robocalls