Befimmo SA Invitation to the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of 27 April 2021

Shareholders of Befimmo SA are invited to participate in the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings to be held on 27 April 2021 as from 10.30 AM.

In view of the health crisis and the measures imposed by the government with respect to gatherings of people, Shareholders will not be able to participate physically in the Meetings and will only be able to exercise their rights by voting by correspondence or by proxy. In order to enable Shareholders to participate in the Meetings under the best possible conditions, the Meetings will be broadcasted live as set out in the invitation. Depending on the evolution of the Covid-19 situation and the applicable rules in the coming weeks, the Company reserves the right to modify these participation modalities through a press release and on the Company's website www.befimmo.be

All documents related to the Meetings are available on the Company’s website (www.befimmo.be/en/investors/general-meetings):

  • agendas;
  • proxies;
  • correspondence votes form.

The practical formalities of participation in the Meetings are described in the agendas.

As of today the Annual Financial Report 2020 is available on the Company’s website (www.befimmo.be/en/investors/publications/annual-reports).


