Timbercreek Financial recognized for best-in-class gender diversity

Company featured on The Globe and Mail’s 2021 Women Lead Here list for industry-leading executive gender diversity

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (“Timbercreek”) is pleased to announce it has earned a place on The Globe and Mail’s 2021 Women Lead Here list, an annual benchmark acknowledging best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.

The Women Lead Here initiative is a thorough analysis of nearly 500 Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

“Timbercreek is proud to be included among the most gender-diverse corporations in Canada,” said Blair Tamblyn, CEO of Timbercreek. “This honour is not a reflection on one individual, but the culture that has been collectively established by our leadership team and employees. Their contributions, both personally and professionally, have created a diverse and inclusive workplace environment of which we are all extremely proud.”

Timbercreek’s culture is built on the foundational values of trust, transparency, integrity, partnerships, and community. The thoughtful cultivation of these values with clients and amongst its employees has helped create an environment in which diversity of thought and collaboration thrives.

This cultural standard is not only upheld within the company’s executive team. Timbercreek has proudly achieved equal gender representation throughout its organization. The company has created an environment for women to thrive, and they have done just that by making a positive impact on clients and colleagues.

“Timbercreek is a group of diverse voices, each bringing the unique perspectives and traits needed for us to make an impact together on our clients,” said Tamblyn. “Being recognized by The Globe and Mail is an important reminder that our company is making an impact on our industry, too. We are honoured to be included among the exceptional companies selected for this important initiative.”

Timbercreek Financial is the publicly traded investment entity of Timbercreek Capital, one of Canada’s leading alternative asset class investment managers, focused on providing structured financing solutions to experienced real estate owners and investors across selectively identified urban centres primarily in Canada, United States, Ireland/UK.

The full list of 2021 Women Lead Here honourees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 27th, and online now at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

The strategies and ideas of winning companies will also be showcased at the Women Lead Here webcast, taking place on March 31, 2021. Event details and registration information are available at www.globeandmail.com/events.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com.

Contact: 

Blair Tamblyn, Chief Executive Officer
btamblyn@timbercreek.com

Karynna Ma, Vice President, Investor Relations
kma@timbercreek.com


Disclaimer

