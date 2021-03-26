JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Hemoglobinopathies Market" by Indication Type (Sickle Cell Disease, Alpha Thalassemia, And Beta Thalassemia), by End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, And Clinics), by Test Type (Red Blood Cell (RBC) Count Test, Genetic Testing, Hemoglobin By High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Test, Hemoglobin Isoelectric (HB IEF) Focusing, Hemoglobin Electrophoresis (HB ELP) Test, And Hemoglobin Solubility Test), and by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Hemoglobinopathies Market was valued at USD 6.75 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.86 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.37 % from 2021 to 2028.

Global Hemoglobinopathies Market Overview

The rising prevalence of conditions such as sickle cell disease (SCD) and thalassemia, coupled with the presence of a strong product pipeline for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies, is expected to fuel the market growth. It is estimated that thalassemia affects around 4.4 per 10,000 live births globally. Moreover, around 40 million thalassemia carriers are present in India. Furthermore, according to the WHO, over 330,000 babies are born with hemoglobin disorders each year. Major factors leading to the high prevalence of hemoglobinopathies include lack of awareness, unmet needs related to the treatment of sickle cell disease and thalassemia, and lack of a permanent cure.

However, failing clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell anemia are expected to hinder the market growth. For instance, in August 2019, Pfizer Inc. announced that the Phase III Rivipansel pivotal study, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of rivipansel in patients aged six and older with sickle cell disease, failed to achieve its primary or key secondary efficacy endpoints. Moreover, lack of a permanent cure for hemoglobinopathy disorders is also expected to limit the market growth.