Transfer of Lassila & Tikanoja's own shares

Based on the decision of the Annual General Meeting of Lassila & Tikanoja plc on 18 March 2021, Lassila & Tikanoja plc has transferred 7 193 shares to the members of the Board of Directors as part of remuneration of the Board.

The price per share of the transferred shares is EUR 13,89 which is the volume weighted average quotation of the share on 25 March 2021.

After the transfer on 26 March 2021, the company holds a total of 686 396 shares.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

Additional information:

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

