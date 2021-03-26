The first quarterly dividend instalment of the proposed dividend of USD 0.45 per share will amount to SEK 3.89 per share

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) announces that the first quarterly instalment of the proposed dividend of USD 0.45 per share will amount to SEK 3.89 per share, with a total amount of MSEK 1,106, corresponding to approximately MUSD 128. The proposed dividend, including the first quarterly dividend instalment, remains subject to approval by the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) that will be held on 30 March 2021.

Amount per share

(SEK) Total dividend amount (MSEK) Ex-dividend date Record date Expected payment date 3.89 1,106 31 March 2021 1 April 2021 8 April 2021

The Board of Directors has proposed to the 2021 AGM a dividend for 2020 of USD 1.80 per share, corresponding to MUSD 512 (rounded off), to be paid in quarterly instalments of USD 0.45 per share, corresponding to MUSD 128 (rounded off).

According to the proposal, before payment, each quarterly dividend instalment of USD 0.45 per share shall be converted into a SEK amount based on the USD to SEK exchange rate published by Sweden’s central bank (Riksbanken) four business days prior to each record date (rounded off to the nearest whole SEK 0.01 per share) and the exchange rate used for the conversion is 8.6473.

The proposed dividend, including the first quarterly dividend instalment, remains subject to approval by the 2021 AGM.





