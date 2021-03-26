 
checkAd

The first quarterly dividend instalment of the proposed dividend of USD 0.45 per share will amount to SEK 3.89 per share

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 15:15  |  101   |   |   

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) announces that the first quarterly instalment of the proposed dividend of USD 0.45 per share will amount to SEK 3.89 per share, with a total amount of MSEK 1,106, corresponding to approximately MUSD 128. The proposed dividend, including the first quarterly dividend instalment, remains subject to approval by the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) that will be held on 30 March 2021.

Information about the first quarterly instalment of the proposed dividend:

Amount per share
(SEK) 		Total dividend amount (MSEK) Ex-dividend date Record date Expected payment date
3.89 1,106 31 March 2021 1 April 2021 8 April 2021

The Board of Directors has proposed to the 2021 AGM a dividend for 2020 of USD 1.80 per share, corresponding to MUSD 512 (rounded off), to be paid in quarterly instalments of USD 0.45 per share, corresponding to MUSD 128 (rounded off).

According to the proposal, before payment, each quarterly dividend instalment of USD 0.45 per share shall be converted into a SEK amount based on the USD to SEK exchange rate published by Sweden’s central bank (Riksbanken) four business days prior to each record date (rounded off to the nearest whole SEK 0.01 per share) and the exchange rate used for the conversion is 8.6473.

The proposed dividend, including the first quarterly dividend instalment, remains subject to approval by the 2021 AGM. The dividend proposal is available on www.lundin-energy.com.


Lundin Energy is an experienced Nordic oil and gas company that explores for, develops and produces resources economically, efficiently and responsibly. We focus on value creation for our shareholders and wider stakeholders through three strategic pillars: Resilience, Sustainability and Growth. Our high quality, low cost assets mean we are resilient to oil price volatility, and our organic growth strategy, combined with our sustainable approach and commitment to decarbonisation, firmly establishes our leadership role in a lower carbon energy future. (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUNE). For more information, please visit us at www.lundin-energy.com or download our App www.myirapp.com/lundin

Seite 1 von 3
Lundin Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The first quarterly dividend instalment of the proposed dividend of USD 0.45 per share will amount to SEK 3.89 per share Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) announces that the first quarterly instalment of the proposed dividend of USD 0.45 per share will amount to SEK 3.89 per share, with a total amount of MSEK 1,106, corresponding to approximately MUSD 128. The proposed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Correction: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica Signs Agreement to Acquire Walman in the U.S.
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
STMicroelectronics Reports on Resolutions to be Proposed at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of ...
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Valoe Corporation’s Financial Statement Release 2020 
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Kosten runter Produktion rauf: Änderung der Minenkonzeption katapultiert dieses Unternehmen weit nach oben!
04.03.21
Lundin Energy to present at a virtual town hall meeting for investors on 18 March 2021
03.03.21
Lundin Energy publishes the Annual Report and the Sustainability Report for 2020
03.03.21
Lundin Energy publishes the Report on Payments to Governments for 2020
25.02.21
Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Lundin Energy AB