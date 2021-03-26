Convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting of LITGRID AB shareholders

Taking into account that the quarantine announced in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania by Government Resolution No. 1226 of 4 November 2020 includes the day of the Shareholders Meeting Day, the management of the Company strongly urges the Company's shareholders to vote on the agenda items in writing, by filling voting ballot. More information on shareholders' rights and obligations is provided below in this announcement.

Ordinary General meeting of LITGRID AB shareholders is summoned on 20 April 2021, 10:00 am (company code 302564383, registered at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius). The meeting will be held at room 229, at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius. Beginning of shareholders' registration: 20 April 2021, 9:30. End of shareholders' registration: 20 April 2021, 9:55.

The record date of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders has been set for 13 April 2021. The right of participation and voting in the ordinary general meeting of shareholders can be exercised only by the persons who remain shareholders of LITGRID AB by the end of the record date of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders.

The record date of rights of the ordinary general meeting has been set for 4 May 2021. The shareholders’ property rights provided for in Article 15 (1) Items 1-4 of the Law of Companies of the Republic of Lithuania will be exercised only by the persons who remain the company shareholders at the end of the record date of the rights of the meeting.

Agenda and proposed draft resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders:

LITGRID AB annual report for 2020.

The decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders is not required. The annual report of LITGRID AB on the activities of the company for 2020 is taken into account. (Annex No. 1)

Independent auditor's report on LITGRID AB 2020 set of financial statements and annual report

A decision of the general meeting of shareholders is not required. The general meeting of shareholders should take into consideration the opinion presented in the independent auditor’s report for LITGRID AB shareholders when deciding on approval of LITGRID AB complete set of consolidated and company financial statements for 2020 (Annex 1).

LITGRID AB 2020 m. approval of a set of financial statements

Proposed resolution:

To approve the set of financial statements of LITGRID AB of 2020 (attached).

LITGRID AB 2020 m. approval of profit distribution

Proposed resolution: