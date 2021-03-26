Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) to investment vehicles established by Wise Road Capital LTD and certain of its limited partners (“Wise Road”) is fair to Magnachip shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Magnachip shareholders will receive $29.00 in cash per share.

The investigation concerns whether Magnachip and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Magnachip shareholders; (2) determine whether Wise Road is underpaying for Magnachip; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Magnachip shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Magnachip shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

