GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. AND 40 YEAR ART WORLD VETERAN RONALD CAVALIER SIGN LETTER OF INTENT

New York, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( GTII : OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“ GTII ” or “The Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada Corporation, signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Ronald Cavalier. Mr. Ronald Cavalier founded Cavalier Galleries Inc. in Stamford, Ct. in 1986 www.cavaliergalleries.com., a world-renowned group of four art galleries, with locations in Greenwich, CT, New York City, Nantucket Island, and Palm Beach, FL. The contemplated collaboration with GTII will allow him the platform to utilize his decades of experience in the art world to bring together the most respected curators and artists, both internationally acclaimed and emerging, to participate in this exciting new marketplace. He is very excited to be part of this new venture to create a Non-fungible Token (“NFT”) www.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non-fungible_token marketplace for museum quality curated art. Mr. Cavalier is currently in the process of choosing and further developing a social media platform that will allow him to continue representing his world-class roster of artists in the digital art space where their work will be sold exclusively on the Cavalier platform. The Letter of Intent, the details of which have not yet been publicly disclosed, will give both parties sixty days to perform the necessary mutual due diligence to finalize the details of the new business structure.



The Cavalier Family has a long and distinguished history and connection to the world of fine art. Mr. Cavalier, Sr. was responsible for restoring the sculpture at the Hirschhorn Estate, prior to it being delivered to the Smithsonian Institution’s new art museum. Mr. Cavalier developed his passion for art and art collecting at a young age watching his father work, and in 1986, opened his first gallery with the premier exhibition ‘Seven Woman Artists’. He followed with many notable exhibitions over the years, which led to the creation of the Cavalier Sculpture Garden, and in 1993 the nationally acclaimed exhibition Stamford Sculpture Walk, a program dedicated to public interaction, education, enrichment and enjoyment. Cavalier’s involvement with the Stamford Sculpture Walk culminated in 1999 with the exhibition, ‘Important Sculptors of the Late Twentieth Century’, which included major works by artists such as Moore, Botero, Smith, Oldenburg, Segal and Nevelson. Over the following two decades, Mr. Cavalier developed relationships with a world-class group of painters, sculptors and photographers. Works by the artists represented by Cavalier Galleries Inc. today, collectively, have either been exhibited at or are in the permanent collections of most major museums in the United States, Europe and Asia.