Tresu Investment Holding A/S – passing of decisions from the ordinary general meeting

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S                                                                              ANNOUNCEMENT NO.  03.2021
26.03.2021


At Tresu Investment Holding A/S´ ordinary general meeting, the following proposals from the agenda were approved:

  • The annual Report for 2020 was approved, including the proposal regarding appropriation of loss.
  • It was proposed that Stephan Plenz should be elected to be board of directors. Anders Wilhjelm resigned.  The meeting was informed about the managerial posts held by the candidates in other Danish and foreign-owned enterprises, other than wholly-owned subsidiaries. The proposal was adopted.
  • Following the resolution, the Board of Directors consisted of the following members elected by the general meeting:
  • Jean Marc Lechene (Chairman), Thomas Stegeager Kvorning, Søren Johansen, Ola Erici and Stephan Plenz.
  • PwC was reappointed as the company´s auditor.


Jean Marc Lechene
Chairman

For further details, please contact:
Jean Marc Lechene, Chairman, Phone: +33 679 98 09 50




