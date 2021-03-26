 
GreenLight Biosciences Publishes Blueprint to Vaccinate the World

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.03.2021   

BOSTON, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenLight Biosciences today published its Blueprint to Vaccinate the World. This plan lays out how the world can quickly end the Covid pandemic by investing in a global network of seven vaccine manufacturing plants.

This plan lays out how national governments, multilateral institutions, the private sector and philanthropists can work together to vaccinate the world. GreenLight is already discussing the plan with stakeholders on every continent.

The plan addresses three problems:

  1. Slow vaccination progress - Limited vaccine manufacturing capacity means we will not vaccinate the world until the end  of 2022, at best.
  2. Virus mutation - Vaccines need to be adapted and deployed quickly to address new variants of the virus.
  3. Vaccine nationalism - Some regions are at risk of being cut off from vaccine supplies, and international disagreements may limit supply chain access to key vaccine manufacturing inputs.

The seven vaccine factories, using RNA technology, would each provide enough doses for one billion people a year. These methods would end the pandemic quickly:

  1. Scaled and fast manufacturing, so that we can vaccinate the world in one year.
  2. Geographically distributed and locally managed to protect against supply chain challenges and vaccine nationalism.
  3. Adaptable vaccines which can be updated for new variants of concern.

The full plan can be found on the GreenLight Biosciences website at:

https://www.greenlightbiosciences.com/blog/a-blueprint-to-vaccinate-the-world/

An article by GreenLight Biosciences Co-founder, Marta Ortega-Valle detailing this effort can be found on the World Economic Forum website:

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/03/how-we-can-vaccinate-the-world-against-covid-19/

Andrey Zarur, CEO of GreenLight Biosciences, said:

'We can only end the terrible human cost of the pandemic, by making enough vaccine for the whole world. That means dramatically accelerating vaccine production."

"A distributed network of seven vaccine factories would allow us to quickly vaccinate the world, while addressing virus mutation and vaccine nationalism. The cost, at around $200m per facility, is small change for the fight against the virus. We call on a coalition of governments, nonprofits and vaccine producers to come together and take up this challenge."

About GreenLight Biosciences, Inc.

GreenLight Biosciences is an integrated life sciences company with a cutting-edge platform that can deliver high-quality RNA more quickly and less expensively than previously possible. GreenLight develops RNA products and collaborates with industry leaders to advance human vaccine and therapy development, pandemic preparation, crop management, plant protection and support the health of bees and other pollinators. The GreenLight team values diversity, inclusion, and equality and promises to use collaboration to remain scientifically imaginative and passionately focused on making a difference in the world. For more information, visit https://www.greenlightbiosciences.com/ 

 



