Earth Hour is one of the world’s largest grassroots movements for the environment, and in 2021 hopes to inspire individuals, businesses, and organizations in over 180 countries and territories to renew their commitment to the planet. The Bermuda event is being organized by Greenrock, which is an island sustainability charity.

SiriusPoint, which was recently formed after the merger of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., is sponsoring the Bermuda part of a global campaign. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was the lead Earth Hour sponsor in 2020.

The charity will use the sponsorship money to help make Bermuda more sustainable and fund the mid-Atlantic island’s countdown to 2021 Earth Hour campaign which is being held on Saturday, March 27, at 6.30pm AST.

Greenrock Chairman, Eugene Dean, said: “We are very thankful for the sponsorship we have received from SiriusPoint and their commitment to being Lead Advocate for our 2021 Earth Hour Campaign. Their generous contribution means the world to us and will go a long way toward supporting our efforts to help make Bermuda more sustainable.

“We have very aggressive goals for our organization this year and a variety of programs that have the potential to deliver environmental impact and education where our community needs it most. The level of their sponsorship over the past two years is a clear indication of the confidence they have in the work we are doing, and for that we are both humbled and inspired to do more. We have made it very clear to SiriusPoint how much we appreciate their contribution and, more importantly, their willingness to align themselves with us publicly in an effort to inspire environmental action, encourage greater appreciation for nature, and advocate for an island-wide commitment to engage in strategies and behaviors that lead to the reduction of our dependence on fossil fuels.”

Mark Nash, SiriusPoint Senior Vice President, Enterprise Risk Management and Head of the Charitable Donations Committee, said: “Earth Hour 2021 is designed to raise awareness about the challenges facing our planet and this year’s campaign will focus on reducing our dependency on fossil fuels. We are delighted to be able to sponsor such a worthwhile initiative in Bermuda. At SiriusPoint, we are committed to finding better ways to do things, to collaborating and empowering individuals, and to positively impacting the communities and environments we work in. Greenrock is doing incredible work focusing the Island's community on the challenges we face together, and we are proud that our values align with their mission.”